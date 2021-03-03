$4.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to announce $4.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $4.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $14.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.86 billion to $14.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $16.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $651,769,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 46,948.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 101,878 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $174.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.11 and a 200 day moving average of $159.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $179.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

