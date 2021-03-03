$468.97 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will announce $468.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $457.20 million to $480.74 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $358.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

PAAS stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Pan American Silver by 194.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Pan American Silver by 182.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 21.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

