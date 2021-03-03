$628.86 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report sales of $628.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $660.47 million and the lowest is $589.63 million. Copart reported sales of $550.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,348. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.05 and a 200-day moving average of $113.18.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Copart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after purchasing an additional 471,725 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Copart by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,740,000 after acquiring an additional 139,906 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.