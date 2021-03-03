718 Shares in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 168.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Banner by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Banner by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Banner by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANR opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

