$82.11 Million in Sales Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post sales of $82.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.21 million and the lowest is $80.00 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $151.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $334.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.00 million to $336.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $476.32 million, with estimates ranging from $436.00 million to $516.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial raised W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

NYSE WTI opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $456.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 3.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 450.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 289.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 594,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 442,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after buying an additional 404,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

