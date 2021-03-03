840 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,817,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,211,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $284.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $304.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

