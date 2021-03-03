$87.24 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to report sales of $87.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.50 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $57.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $326.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.10 million to $338.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $295.94 million, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $338.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $379,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,390.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,859,064. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 182.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 780,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

