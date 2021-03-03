8,961 Shares in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $115.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.95.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.