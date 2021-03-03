$997.33 Million in Sales Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce sales of $997.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $988.00 million to $1.01 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $919.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSIQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSIQ traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.42. 2,887,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,279. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

