A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.56

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.56 and last traded at $62.56, with a volume of 9564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.84.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,306 shares of company stock valued at $693,074. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

