AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of AAON worth $19,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

AAON opened at $74.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.24. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

