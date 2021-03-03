Aave (AAVE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $450.50 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, Aave has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for $399.83 or 0.00785479 BTC on major exchanges. Aave has a market cap of $4.97 billion and $450.50 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00059654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00033514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00061916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,424,157 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

