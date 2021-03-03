Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Abiomed worth $24,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABMD. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Abiomed stock traded down $11.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,684. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $5,552,246. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

