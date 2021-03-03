Abyss Trading Up 21% Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 44.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Abyss has a market cap of $16.15 million and $1.38 million worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.61 or 0.00789336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00027997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00063034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00030364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00045265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance.

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

