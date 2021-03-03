Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.38

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.38 and last traded at C$18.25, with a volume of 8743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CSFB lowered Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC lowered Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$300.37 million and a PE ratio of 13.61.

About Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

