accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $457.85

Shares of accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 457.85 ($5.98) and traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.45). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 564 ($7.37), with a volume of 50,110 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 460.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 362.53. The company has a market cap of £230.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile (LON:ACSO)

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

