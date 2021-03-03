ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Price Up 5.7%

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 699,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 464,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

ACCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $782.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,560.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,595. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

