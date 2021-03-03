Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $25.48.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. Analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,206,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

