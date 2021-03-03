Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given New $3.25 Price Target at TD Securities

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $2.50 to $3.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $379.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

