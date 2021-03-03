Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:AVK traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,094. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

