Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 7,795 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 107.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.33.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

