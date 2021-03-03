Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,135,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 153.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 349,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 211,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 579.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 651,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 196,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $505,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,040 shares of company stock worth $1,206,311 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

UNM stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

