Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,143,000 after acquiring an additional 326,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,376,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,865,000 after acquiring an additional 273,735 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,221,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.45. The company has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

