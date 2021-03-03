Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKG. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,508,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,441,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 405,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,788,000 after acquiring an additional 99,793 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,442,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,359,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $115.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average is $82.95.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.