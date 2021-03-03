Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 581.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.06.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $126.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.60. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.