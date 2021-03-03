Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Raised to $24.50

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.50 to $24.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 64.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $14.85 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

