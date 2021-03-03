Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aecon Group to C$23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Sunday, November 1st. ATB Capital raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price (up from C$17.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.25.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$18.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 16.40. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.35.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

