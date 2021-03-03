AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.72 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.65 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $53.24.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AER. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.