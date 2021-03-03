Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Sold by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp decreased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.26% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,359 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,456,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 746,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 222,137 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 173,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $926.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.79. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

