Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 295,824 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth about $10,015,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 839,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,359,000 after buying an additional 162,035 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 734.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 84,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 74,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,000.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AJRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

