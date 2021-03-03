AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 394,800 shares, a growth of 196.2% from the January 28th total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AAGIY stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.30. AIA Group has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $56.53.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses.

