AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 690,400 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the January 28th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of AIkido Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. AIkido Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified commercialization platform for protected technologies. The firm’s activities include the acquisition and development of patents through internal or external research and development. Its patent portfolio consists of patents in the fields of wireless communications, satellite, solar and radio frequency, as well as 2 U.S.

