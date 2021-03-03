Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $160.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.12.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB stock opened at $189.90 on Monday. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.