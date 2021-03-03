Akash Network (AKT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.94 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $228.75 million and $4.94 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $5.93 or 0.00011729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.42 or 0.00479909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00072913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00078223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00083417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00054810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.94 or 0.00486862 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 123,812,169 coins and its circulating supply is 38,607,070 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network.

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.