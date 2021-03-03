Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Up 6.6%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $31.99. 403,185 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 291,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $93,116.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,170 shares of company stock worth $541,032 over the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.