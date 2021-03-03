Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of ACI opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $20.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

