Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $22.13 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,512,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $22,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,082,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 552,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 57,104 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HST opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

