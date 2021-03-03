Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $22.75 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of PerkinElmer worth $22,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PerkinElmer by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 5,660.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.26 and its 200 day moving average is $133.44. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

