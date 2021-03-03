Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $24.44 Million Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 1,301.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 762,707 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.33% of Calix worth $24,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,791,000 after purchasing an additional 253,944 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Calix by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,425,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CALX. Northland Securities lowered Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.12.

CALX opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 301.64 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

