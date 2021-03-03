Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,933 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,933 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $20,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

Shares of IT stock opened at $183.27 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $191.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

