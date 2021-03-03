Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Trading 6% Higher

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)’s share price traded up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.53 and last traded at $40.21. 1,295,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,224,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.