Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $34.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.18. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 293.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

