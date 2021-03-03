Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

