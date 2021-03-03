Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,598 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 846% compared to the average daily volume of 169 put options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period.

MDRX traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. 173,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,875. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

