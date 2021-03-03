Alstom’s (ALSMY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALSMY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Alstom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $5.08. 124,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,776. Alstom has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

