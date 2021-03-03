Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

MO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.28. 258,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,039,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

