Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.11

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Alumina stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. Alumina has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

