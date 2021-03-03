Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amadeus IT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $74.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.54 and a beta of 1.47. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $78.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.96.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

