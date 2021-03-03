Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.47. The stock had a trading volume of 88,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,721. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $128.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $98.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

In other Ambarella news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $489,967.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,427 shares in the company, valued at $50,578,536.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,025 shares of company stock worth $5,151,058 over the last 90 days. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

