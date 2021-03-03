Ambertech Limited (AMO.AX) (ASX:AMO) Insider Acquires A$23,000.00 in Stock

Ambertech Limited (AMO.AX) (ASX:AMO) insider Peter Wallace bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,000.00 ($16,428.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.31.

Get Ambertech Limited (AMO.AX) alerts:

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.52%. Ambertech Limited (AMO.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

About Ambertech Limited (AMO.AX)

Ambertech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various technologies for the professional and consumer audio/visual markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Professional, Lifestyle Entertainment, and New Zealand segments. The company distributes high technology equipment to professional broadcast, film, recording, and sound reinforcement industries; home theatre products to dealers; projection and display products for business and domestic applications; and custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Ambertech Limited (AMO.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambertech Limited (AMO.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.